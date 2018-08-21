CHRIS HEMSWORTH Lands The Cover of GQ MAGAZINE

Pin 0 Shares



GQ Magazine marks the new Post Hunk era for actor CHRIS HEMSWORTH who’s the men’s fashion bible’s September 2018 cover story. The shoot is masterfully captured by ALASDAIR MCLELLAN with styling from fashion stylist JON TIETZ.

“I remember trying to be Colin Farrell. Thinking, ‘People love the bad boy.’ Going out and being sort of reckless. But no one cared. There wasn’t the presence of paparazzi, nor the presence of social media, nor the immediacy of all these platforms.” – Hemsworth shares with GQ Magazine.

Chris wears pieces from the likes of Emporio Armani, Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein Underwear, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Dior Men, John Varvatos, Michael Kors and Tom Ford. For the cover Hemsworth wears sweater from Saint Laurent, Jacket from Louis Vuitton, Trousers from Gucci and shoes by Christian Louboutin.

More recently, filmgoers have finally gotten to see what he is. Having done his time in hunk purgatory, Hemsworth has lately re-emerged as an actor eager to skewer the old stereotypes. He tested those waters as a bimbo secretary in 2016’s female-led Ghostbusters. And last year, in the third installment of the Thor franchise, he played a re-invented version of his old macho character—a hero suddenly less sure of himself, gleefully emasculated at the hands of co-star Tessa Thompson. Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi wanted to create a Thor who could show more vulnerability—they had more Kurt Russell in mind than Clint Eastwood. “Not to say that Kurt Russell has ever been ‘less masculine’ than contemporary heroes,” Waititi explains. “ just more flawed than contemporary heroes.” – from GQ Magazine

Photography by ALASDAIR MCLELLAN

Styling JON TIETZ

GQ September 2018 issue, see more from the shoot and find the full editorial on GQ.com.