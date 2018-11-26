MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Romedius by Guillaume Malheiro
The handsome Romedius at Elite Model Management Paris updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. For the story Romedius is wearing selected pieces from Zadig & Voltaire, Chevignon, Zara, The Kooples, and Paul Smith.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Jacket: Zara Men
Pants, Pullover: Chevignon
Pants: Zadig & Voltaire
Shirt: The Kooples
Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara
Jacket: Paul Smith
Pants: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara
Red Jacket: The Kooples
Pants, Shirt: Zara
Shoes: Chevignon
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara
Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara
Jacket: Zara Men
Pants, Pullover: Chevignon
Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara
Red Jacket: The Kooples
Pants, Shirt: Zara
Shoes: Chevignon
Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara
Jacket: Paul Smith
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Model: Romedius at Elite Paris
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.