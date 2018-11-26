MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Romedius by Guillaume Malheiro

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Romedius

The handsome Romedius at Elite Model Management Paris updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro. For the story Romedius is wearing selected pieces from Zadig & Voltaire, Chevignon, Zara, The Kooples, and Paul Smith.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session below:


Romedius

Jacket: Zara Men
Pants, Pullover: Chevignon

Romedius

Pants: Zadig & Voltaire
Shirt: The Kooples

Romedius

Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara

Romedius

Jacket: Paul Smith

Romedius

Pants: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon

Romedius

Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara

Romedius

Red Jacket: The Kooples
Pants, Shirt: Zara
Shoes: Chevignon

Romedius

Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara

Romedius

Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara

Romedius

Jacket: Zara Men
Pants, Pullover: Chevignon

Romedius

Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara

Romedius

Red Jacket: The Kooples
Pants, Shirt: Zara
Shoes: Chevignon

Romedius

Pants, Coat: Zadig & Voltaire
Pullover: Chevignon
Beret: Zara

Romedius

Jacket: Paul Smith

Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
Model: Romedius at Elite Paris

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Related Items