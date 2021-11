K-Pop star Sehun takes the cover story of W Korea Magazine‘s December 2021 edition, lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling was Kim Sea Jun, who for the session selected pieces from DIOR and DIOR x SACAI collections. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Park Naejoo, and makeup artist Hyunsoo Hyun. Set design by Park Jooyoung.

Photography © Hyea W. Kang for W Korea, discover more at wkorea.com