Discover SUNNEI Spring Summer 2022 Collection

With SS22 Collection, Sunnei brings generous proportions following the minimalistic, straightforward template of the brand

©Sunnei

Designers Simone Rizzo and Loris Messina presented SUNNEI Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection with a show held in Milan Fashion Week at Palazzina Sunnei and a Canvas project showing the looks on brand’s employees avatars. The Canvas project is Sunnei’s personalized selling model which allows buyers and retailers to personalize the collection samples. For this season designers stuck to looks  cut with generous proportions following the minimalistic, straightforward template of the brand.

©Sunnei

Sustainability for us isn’t only sourcing organic materials or upcycling deadstocks. What’s important for us is to create intelligent circular processes to radically change the system. –  from Sunnei

©Sunnei
©Sunnei

