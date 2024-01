The handsome George Bibis stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature titled Set Me Up lensed by fashion photographer Joey Leo. In charge of styling was Dimitris Belitsis. George is represented by ACE Models.

Discover more of the story below:























Photographer, Creative Director Joey Leo – @_joeyleo_

Stylist Dimitris Belitsis – @dimitris_belitsis

Model George Bibis at ACE Models – @geo.bibis, @ace_models_athens

Location Sidiroskrap LTD