Autumn Winter 24-25 Collection from Kiton

The latest Kiton collection captures the spirit of the contemporary man who cherishes elegance, precision, and a seamless continuity in style. Set against the backdrop of exclusive European lounges and luxurious chalets with picturesque snowy vistas, the Kiton man stands out as a figure of curiosity, a connoisseur of beauty, and a paragon of class and savoir-faire.

The collection is designed with the idea of a man who demands impeccability in every setting, relishing the art of blending colors, textures, and proportions to forge cutting-edge ensembles. This adaptability is reflected in his wardrobe, characterized by a variety of outfit choices throughout the day, breaking away from the monotony of a single daily uniform. Emphasis is placed on using premium materials to craft a wardrobe that meets his needs but also mirrors his individuality.

The revival of neck ties and collars is paired with updated proportions and forward-looking fabrics. Overcoats and trousers take on a broader silhouette, while shirts made from velvet and cashmere offer a relaxed yet elegant fit. Highlights include tailored taupe tracksuits in double cloth cashmere, finely-knit jumpers ideal for layering, and pullovers crafted from luxurious combed cashmere.

The chosen materials for the collection provide comfort and protection, inspired by a mother’s nurturing embrace. The color scheme blends traditional blues with bolder shades like red and Bordeaux, which are unexpectedly matched with light grey, beige, and brown.

Standout items include denim jackets lined with plush cashmere, rain-resistant baby shearlings paired with nylon, and sophisticated suits with stretch trouserst. Textiles like Japanese denim and Jacquard weaves refine jackets, enhanced with geometric patterns inspired by Frank Stella’s artwork, sumptuous leather jackets, and double-knit cardigans for the chillier days. The collection rejuvenates traditional fashion using superfine looms to create suits and double-breasted jackets. The collection is rounded off with an array of classic shoes featuring new designs and soles, as well as belt bags, rucksacks, and shoulder bags in nylon, cashmere, and various leathers.