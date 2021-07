SHINee members Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin take the covers of Marie Claire Korea‘s August 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Shin Sunhye. In charge of styling was Wook Kim, with beauty from hair stylist Lim Jungho, and makeup artist Juhee Kim.

Photography © Shin Sunhye for Marie Claire Korea, for more visit marieclairekorea.com