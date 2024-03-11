Jayson Tatum Drops ‘Momma’s Boy’ Sneaker

Introducing the Tatum 2 “Momma’s Boy,” a unique sneaker edition honoring Jayson Tatum‘s deep bond with his mother. Set at a price of $165.00, these sneakers will be released for purchase on March 18th at 12:00 p.m. The Tatum 2 design serves as a heartfelt tribute to Jayson’s mother, showcasing a calla-lily print and vibrant Volt accents inspired by her favorite flower and color. Further emphasizing the significance of family, Jayson’s son is honored with a mention on the inner-tongue label, symbolizing the enduring values passed through generations.

Crafted with a focus on both performance and style, the Tatum 2 features a lightweight construction aimed at enhancing agility on the court. Through the reduction of heavy rubber usage and the integration of a robust frame alongside a full-length Nike Air strobel unit, these sneakers provide exceptional cushioning and support. Moreover, the inclusion of ground-contact foam technology ensures responsive traction, allowing athletes to excel in various movements like full-speed sprints, lateral cuts, and step-back jumpers.

Adding a personalized touch, the Volt “JT” branding graces the tongue and insole, while Jayson’s iconic number “0” is highlighted with a vibrant Hyper Pink outline. With its combination of innovative attributes and sentimental elements, the Tatum 2 “Momma’s Boy” emerges as a standout choice for both performance-oriented athletes and sneaker enthusiasts, establishing itself as a top contender both on and off the court.