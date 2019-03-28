Surburbia by Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine
Fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps captured Surburbia story featuring models Kelvin Bueno, Babacar N’Doye, Abolaji Oshun, Grace Musase, James Kakonge, and Michael Chima for Corriere della Sera Style Magazine‘s latest edition. Styling is work of Giovanni de Ruvo, with grooming from beauty artist Marco Testa at Greenapple using Tecniart Ring Light and Lord & Berry.
Photographer: Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps
Fashion Editor: Luca Roscini
Stylist: Giovanni de Ruvo
Grooming: Marco Testa at Greenapple using Hair Tecniart Ring Light on Skin Lord & Berry
Models: Kelvin Bueno, Babacar N’Doye, Abolaji Oshun, Grace Musase, James Kakonge, Michael Chima
All images courtesy of © Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps – www.tonicreps.co.uk