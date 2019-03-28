Surburbia by Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine

Fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps captured Surburbia story featuring models Kelvin Bueno, Babacar N’Doye, Abolaji Oshun, Grace Musase, James Kakonge, and Michael Chima for Corriere della Sera Style Magazine‘s latest edition. Styling is work of Giovanni de Ruvo, with grooming from beauty artist Marco Testa at Greenapple using Tecniart Ring Light and Lord & Berry.





Photographer: Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps

Fashion Editor: Luca Roscini

Stylist: Giovanni de Ruvo

Grooming: Marco Testa at Greenapple using Hair Tecniart Ring Light on Skin Lord & Berry

Models: Kelvin Bueno, Babacar N’Doye, Abolaji Oshun, Grace Musase, James Kakonge, Michael Chima

All images courtesy of © Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps – www.tonicreps.co.uk