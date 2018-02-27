The New York Times T Style Magazine enlists The Boys in the Band stars Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Jim Parsons to pose for the cover of their March 2018 Men’s Style edition. In charge of photography were fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh, with styling from Jay Massacret. Grooming is work of beauty artist Sil Bruinsma at Streeters using Éminence Organic Skin Care, with hair styling from Jimmy Paul at Susan Price NYC.