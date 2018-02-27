Julian Schneyder Models Spring 2018 Looks for Americana Manhasset

By  |  Comments
Share
Pin

Julian Schneyder

Americana Manhasset enlists supermodel Julian Schneyder to star in A Bigger Splash story captured for their Spring 2018 lookbook by fashion photographer Rocco Laspata, with creative direction from Charles DeCaro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Kevin Ryan, and makeup artist Polly Osmond. For the shoot Julian was joined by top model Birgit Kos.

Discover more of A Bigger Splash story images + videos bellow:


Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

Julian Schneyder

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items