George Culafic Models Salt Optics Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Fashion photographer Clement Jolin captured Salt Optics‘ Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring models George Culafic (DREA Model Placement) and Katharina Holler.

“Inspiration behind the concept was “ a day in the desert”, paying homage to the effortless beauty of one of our favorite desert landscapes. Joshua Tree provided the back drop to bring our inspiration to life, this special place, combined with Clement’s unique filtering and color pallete, resulted in some incredible imagery.“

“California light is pure energy and so vibrant that it inspired me to travel and explore further. SALT. frames were the perfect accessory to experiment with, shooting through the polarized lenses, bouncing light off the mirrored coatings and using translucent frame fronts created wild patterns and textures. The results were magical and provided explosive photos with dreamlike color palettes.” – Clement Jolin





