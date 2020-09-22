Troye Sivan is the Cover Star of Elle Men Fresh Anniversary Issue

Pop star Troye Sivan takes the cover of story of Elle Men Fresh Magazine‘s Anniversary Issue 2020 lensed by fashion photographer Tajette O’Halloran.

Styling is work of Sarah Banger and Fiona Fung, with creative direction from Xu Yunlei, and set design by Paige Anderson. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Nigel Stanislaus.

ELLEMEN FRESH – @ellemenfresh

Photographer: Tajette O’Halloran – @tajetteohalloran

Editor–in-chief: Assange Zhou

Stylist: Sarah Banger, Fiona Fung

Creative Director: Xu Yunlei

Set Styling: Paige Anderson

Makeup & Hair Stylist: Nigel Stanislaus

Producer: Yiwei Zhang (IDA SOCITY), Doone Colless

Talent Troye Sivan