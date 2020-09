The Ideal Man is the story behind the new collection by Fashion Designer Bianca Saunders who presented it with a fashion film by Daniel Sannwald.

Saunders has presented 19 looks which while overall masculine are following the gender neutral theme set by London Fashion Week. The theme for menswear designers indeed comes as idea yet saunders managed to challenge menswear’s masculinity within the roles of The Ideal Man.



Discover all the looks in our gallery: