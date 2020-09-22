LFW: Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2021 Menswear

Vivienne Westwood presented her latest Spring 2021 collection with a notion of cancelling seasons all together. Whether this will come to fruition as of now it is unclear. However with the industry’s as well as Vivienne’s strive towards wider sustainability the designer legend herself has shared the following within her collection notes:

Dress for the time of day, or don’t dress for the time of day – wear your evening clothes to the office if you go back to work, mix seasons – our aim is to show only one collection a year.

While this might be the last seasonal collection by Vivienne Westwood we are still to see a collection by Andreas Kronthaler in the coming weeks. In the meantime discover the key menswear looks from her Spring 2021 showing photographed by Alice Dellal:

The collection consists a slew of unisex looks, you are able to see Vivienne Westwood Spring 2021 Ready to Wear in full on our DESIGNSCENE.net