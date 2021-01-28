in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Valera Flint by Joo Young Kim

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring the handsome Valera Flint lensed by Joo Young Kim

Valera Flint

The handsome Valera Flint at Wild Hunters Agency updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Joo Young Kim. In charge of styling was Hyun Jae Kim, with beauty from makeup artist Yeonu Jeong.

For the story Valera is wearing selected pieces from Ann Demeulemeester, Junya Watanabe, Comme Des Garçons, Dior, Adidas, and Eytys. Assistance by Keun Soo Kwon. The portrait series were inspired by the work of American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

Valera Flint
Top Ann Demeulemeester
Bottom Junya Watanabe
Valera Flint
Jacket Comme Des Garçons
Muffler Stylist’s Own
Valera Flint
Top Adidas
Paints Eytys
Joo Young Kim
Accessories Stylist’s Own
Joo Young Kim
Top Ann Demeulemeester
Accessories Stylist’s Own
Joo Young Kim
Jacket Comme Des Garçons
Shoes Dior
Joo Young Kim
Top Adidas
Paints Eytys
Joo Young Kim
Jacket Comme Des Garçons
Muffler Stylist’s Own
Joo Young Kim
Accessories Stylist’s Own

Photographer: Joo Young Kim – @jooyoungk1m
Stylist: Hyun Jae Kim – @mavie_enrose95
Makeup Artist: Yeonu Jeong
Model: Valera Flint at Wild Hunters Agency
Assistant: Keun Soo Kwon

