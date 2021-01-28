MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Valera Flint by Joo Young Kim

The handsome Valera Flint at Wild Hunters Agency updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Joo Young Kim. In charge of styling was Hyun Jae Kim, with beauty from makeup artist Yeonu Jeong.

For the story Valera is wearing selected pieces from Ann Demeulemeester, Junya Watanabe, Comme Des Garçons, Dior, Adidas, and Eytys. Assistance by Keun Soo Kwon. The portrait series were inspired by the work of American photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

Photographer: Joo Young Kim – @jooyoungk1m

Stylist: Hyun Jae Kim – @mavie_enrose95

Makeup Artist: Yeonu Jeong

Model: Valera Flint at Wild Hunters Agency

Assistant: Keun Soo Kwon