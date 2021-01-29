PFW: SMALTO Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand Smalto enlists band Faux Real to star in their Fall Winter 2021.22 Freedom As A Legacy fashion film directed by Nicolas Despis. In charge of art direction, styling and casting was Pam Boy, with creative direction and production from Fabrice Davillé – Studio Premices. Beauty is work of Celine Exbrayat. For the video Faux Real is performing their song Kindred Spirit. The collection is an ode to freedom of movement, and it’s a modern vision of the brand’s code. Maison Smalto presented their new collection on January 23rd, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

“Freedom, according to Maison Smalto, also means daring to turn one’s own codes upside down. The precious heritage of bespoke tailoring — the art of cutting, precision of workmanship and finishes — is put to good use to develop a contemporary and personal Parisian style: when Virgile Arndt wears his tuxedo without a bow tie, with cigarette pants in lambskin, his brother Elliott dons loose fitting pants with a tailored belt, a turtleneck and sneakers. On some striped poplins, the name of the House founder, Francesco Smalto, forms the signature chalk stripe. On some cashmere coats with cut-edge hems, Maison Smalto’s new logo is repeated endlessly in a jacquard pattern.

This season, the Maison Smalto atelier has developed a complete wardrobe with an emphasis on freedom of movement. Tailoring know-how combines with modern techniques and materials to create an ultra-comfortable wardrobe with a perfect fit. No need to oppose elegance and comfort anymore: at Maison Smalto, lightness and sophistication are combined in a casual-chic fashion that makes no concessions on style. The objective of the Parisian brand is to shape, throughout the seasons, a daring masculine allure anchored in its time – a certain attitude that does not allow itself to be confined to a codified and conventional category. Each piece in the collection, from cashmere jackets and sweaters to technical parkas and the classic suits, is designed to combine the nobility of tailoring with a strong sense of style.” – from Smalto

Art Director: Pam Boy

Director: Nicolas Despis

Creative Direction and Production: Fabrice Davillé –Studio Premices

Styling: Pam Boy

Casting: Pam Boy

Talents: Virgil and Elliott Arndt – Faux Real

Music: Kindred Spirit by Faux Real

Location: Paris

Hair: Celine Exbrayat

Make-Up: Celine Exbrayat

Director of Photography: Sophian Belgarbi

Camera Assistants

Antoine Vié & Paul Godeau

Production: Nalini Cazaux