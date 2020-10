The handsome Elian Engers at Fashion Model Management stars in BIKKEMBERGS Spring Summer 2021 lookbook lensed against the backdrop of a secluded villa by fashion photographer Oskar Cecere.

In charge of art direction was Lee Wood. Grooming is work of beauty artist Barbara Ciccognani. For the lookbook, Elian was joined by the striking Diarra Ndiaye at Why Not Models.