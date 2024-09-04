Alexander Skarsgård Fronts Calvin Klein Fall 24 Campaign

Alexander Skarsgård stars in Calvin Klein Fall 24 menswear campaign, a collaboration with fashion photographer Mert Alas. This partnership marks Skarsgård’s return to Calvin Klein, over a decade since his first campaign with the famous brand. The new campaign emphasizes the actor’s effortless style, showcasing him in Calvin Klein’s latest collection, including pieces from the Calvin Klein Studio line. The collection blends sleek, minimalist design with comfort, featuring tailored looks that still offer ease of movement.

Skarsgård, known for his laid-back yet refined aesthetic, was a natural fit for the campaign’s theme of understated luxury. The visuals by Mert Alas capture this essence, focusing on layering and the subtle sophistication of the clothing. Skarsgård himself has highlighted the importance of comfort in fashion, noting that even tailored pieces in the Calvin Klein collection feel as relaxed as loungewear.