Jungkook Takes Over New York in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2026 Teaser

BTS’s Jungkook steps back into the Calvin Klein spotlight with a new campaign teasing the brand’s Spring 2026 collection. The partnership, now in its third chapter, captures the singer’s confident energy while continuing to evolve Calvin Klein’s signature edge.

Shared via Calvin Klein’s official Instagram, the teaser shows Jungkook riding through New York City at night, a sleek, cinematic sequence that mirrors the label’s urban sophistication. Dressed in pieces that echo the house’s core codes of denim and minimalism, he embodies the understated sensuality that defines Calvin Klein’s current creative direction.

The caption “On the way. Watch this space” hints at more to come as the full campaign prepares to drop on October 28. Within minutes of the teaser’s release, #JUNGKOOKXCALVINKLEIN began trending globally, underscoring the artist’s continued influence across both music and fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Jungkook’s ongoing collaboration with Calvin Klein has solidified his status as a global fashion figure. Through each campaign, he fuses his distinct charisma with the brand’s iconic aesthetic, creating a dialogue between performance and design that feels both effortless and magnetic.