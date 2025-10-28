in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Soul Artist Management, Uno Models

Final Law of Vibration Exclusive by Ángel Castellanos

Stylist Sol Pardo and photographer Ángel Castellanos collaborate with models Tomas Pyzynski and Luciano Camilleri for MMSCENE editorial.

Final Law of Vibration by Ángel Castellanos

Models Tomas Pyzynski and Luciano Camilleri front the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, Final Law of Vibration,  photographed by Ángel Castellanos and filmed by Daniel Simón. Shot outdoors on a bright day, the editorial unfolds across sunlit streets, where movement and spontaneity shape the mood. Castellanos’ lens captures the raw energy of Barcelona with precision, allowing natural light to define rhythm.

Styled by Sol Pardo, the story focuses on presence and awareness. Pyzynski and Camilleri carry the scene with quiet confidence, their gestures framed by the intimate streets of Barcelona. Explore the full Final Law of Vibration story with Tomas Pyzynski and Luciano Camilleri, photographed by Ángel Castellanos, for MMSCENE exclusive below.

Final Law of Vibration by Ángel Castellanos

Final Law of Vibration by Ángel Castellanos

Final Law of Vibration by Ángel Castellanos

Final Law of Vibration by Ángel Castellanos

Photography: Ángel Castellanos
Styling: Sol Pardo

Written by Jana Kostic

