MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cool Kid by Justino Esteves

Fashion photographer Justino Esteves captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Maryan at M Management. Styling is work of Marvin Latournald, assisted by Melissa Seguy, with grooming from beauty artist Francesco Spadaro.

For the story Maryan is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Faith Connexion, Vivienne Westwood, Ly Adams, Andrea Crews.

Discover more of the session below:



Pants FAITH CONNEXION

Necklace, belt, glasses and rings STYLIST’S OWN



Bomber, pants and shirt LY ADAMS

Glasses VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Shoes, belt, necklace, bracelet and rings STYLIST’S OWN



Pants ANDREA CREWS

Shoes, jewelry, necklace, bracelet, glasses and rings STYLIST’S OWN



Glasses and necklace STYLIST’S OWN

TROUSERS ACNÉ STUDIOS

Top and BAG STYLIST’S OWN