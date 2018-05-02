MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cool Kid by Justino Esteves
Fashion photographer Justino Esteves captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Maryan at M Management. Styling is work of Marvin Latournald, assisted by Melissa Seguy, with grooming from beauty artist Francesco Spadaro.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Maryan is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Faith Connexion, Vivienne Westwood, Ly Adams, Andrea Crews.
Discover more of the session below:
Sweater VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Pants FAITH CONNEXION
Necklace, belt, glasses and rings STYLIST’S OWN
Bomber ACNÉ STUDIOS
Bomber, pants and shirt LY ADAMS
Glasses VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Shoes, belt, necklace, bracelet and rings STYLIST’S OWN
Sweater LY ADAMS
Pants ANDREA CREWS
Shoes, jewelry, necklace, bracelet, glasses and rings STYLIST’S OWN
Sweater FAITH CONNEXION
Glasses and necklace STYLIST’S OWN
TROUSERS ACNÉ STUDIOS
Top and BAG STYLIST’S OWN