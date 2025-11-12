Dolce & Gabbana Holiday 2025 Collection Brings Back 1960s Style

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana presents the Holiday 2025 Campaign directed by Gordon Von Steiner and created under the art direction of Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai of MAYBE. Drawing from the 1960s, the collection revisits formal dressing and festive style through sharp silhouettes and defined tailoring.

Filmed between snowy outdoor settings and silver-toned interiors, the campaign alternates between calm and lively moments. Music follows the tempo of each scene, moving from fast-paced energy to slower sequences that emphasize composure. The visual approach creates a sense of rhythm between exterior and interior, motion and stillness.

Tailored suits and structured coats reflect Dolce & Gabbana’s refined approach to menswear. The palette centers on black, grey, and metallic tones, echoing the visual texture of the campaign. Each outfit carries a sense of formality balanced by ease, showing the brand’s interpretation of festive dressing for men.

Top models Hedi Ben Tekaya and Mathieu Simoneau front the menswear selection, joining Mariacarla Boscono, Lulu Tenney, and Victoria Fawole in the ensemble cast. The models appear in posed, deliberate scenes that reference the photographic style of the 1960s. Each frame is composed around proportion, fabric, and light, showing the connection between the clothes and their setting.

Dolce & Gabbana Holiday 2025 also includes accessories build on the same foundation. Shoes, eyewear, and jewelry appear alongside the ready-to-wear collection in gold and silver finishes that match the palette of the garments. The pieces expand the collection’s focus on form, presenting a complete view of the season’s wardrobe.