Stray Kids Member Felix Covers Vogue Korea December 2025 Issue

Stray Kids member Felix takes the cover of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s December 2025 edition lensed by fashion photographer Park Jongha. In charge of styling was Kwon Hyemi, with fashion direction from Sohn Kihoh, and set design by Choi Seoyoo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gabe, makeup artist Jun Jiwon, and manicurist Lim Misung. For the covers K-pop superstar is wearing selected looks and jewelry from Louis Vuitton.

Stray Kids are currently preparing the release of their new album SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’, scheduled for November 21, 2025. JYP Entertainment introduced the project through teaser content on November 11, previewing instrumental segments from the album. A second teaser arrived on November 12, offering an additional part of the new sound. These previews featured instrumental cuts from the double title tracks “Do It” and “Shinseon Noleum,” along with B-sides “Holiday” and “Photobook.” The material presents a wide range of production styles, accompanied by video visuals built from new concept photos with animated details.

SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ arrives three months after the group’s previous album Karma, released on August 22. Karma debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 313,000 album-equivalent units, including 296,000 pure sales, marking the highest first-week total of the group’s career. It also crossed three million sales in its first week in Korea and sold over two million copies on day one, becoming the top-selling K-pop album of 2025. The release continued Stray Kids’ streak of seven consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, the longest run by any group this century.

The upcoming album includes contributions from 3RACHA members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, who produced all tracks. Physical album details have also been confirmed, including a photobook, CD, photocards, lenticular cards, DIY mini photobook, posters, lyric paper, a collage poster, portrait, stickers, and a U.S./EU exclusive postcard.

Stray Kids will perform the title track “Divine” at the 2025 MAMA Awards in Hong Kong on November 29, marking one of the first stages tied to the comeback. Additional activities connected to SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ will continue through late November and December as the group promotes the new release.

Photography © Park Jongha for Vogue Korea / discover more at vogue.co.kr