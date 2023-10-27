in Editorial, Exclusive, Fashion, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Restless Mind by Leonardo Holanda

Photographer Leonardo Holanda and stylist Christopher Fair team up for our latest exclusive story

Photographer Leonardo Holanda captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Restless Mind starring the handsome Nils. The gritty streets serve as the backdrop for this high-energy narrative, featuring the enigmatic Nils as our fearless protagonist. With a rock and punk-inspired aesthetic, the editorial takes us on a journey through urban rebellion and individuality.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist Christopher Fair curates a wardrobe using pieces from Allsaints, COMME des GARÇONS, Hardcore Fashion, Le Catou, OFY, Nike, and Urban Outfitters, among others. ‘Restless Mind’ is a powerful fusion of street style and fashion, offering a glimpse into the raw, unapologetic spirit of youth culture.

Sweater – CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM EXCLUSIVE
Tie and shirt – URBAN OUTFITTERS
Skirt – COMME DES GARÇONS HOMME PLUS
Necklace and matching shirt with trousers set – OFY
Corset – ISABELLE LARUE BY AMANDA
Necklace – ALLSAINTS
Blazer – LE CATOU
Chain mesh top – SULTRY AFFAIR STYLE
Trousers – HARDCORE FASHION
Shoes – ALLSAINTS
Head scarf – URBAN OUTFITTERS
Trousers – HARDCORE
Glasses – OFY
Chain vest – SULTRY AFFAIR STYLE
Necklace – ALLSAINTS
Chain mesh top – SULTRY AFFAIR STYLE
Trousers – HARDCORE FASHION
Shoes – ALLSAINTS
Chain vest – SULTRY AFFAIR STYLE
Trousers – CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM EXCLUSIVE
Boots and necklace – ALLSAINTS
Hat, glasses and shorts – OFY
Coat – ROCK ’N’ KARMA
Head scarf – URBAN OUTFITTERS
Glasses – OFY
Hat and necklaces – OFY
Hoodie and overall – CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM
Shoes – ALLSAINTS
Jacket – HARDCORE FASHION
Sheer black top – Stylist’s own
Corset – ISABELLE LARUE BY AMANDA
Pants – OFY
Hat, glasses and shorts – OFY
Coat – ROCK ’N’ KARMA
Necklace and matching shirt with trousers set – OFY
Corset – ISABELLE LARUE BY AMANDA
Necklace – ALLSAINTS
Sweater – CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM EXCLUSIVE
Tie and shirt – URBAN OUTFITTERS
Skirt – COMME DES GARÇONS HOMME PLUS
Sneakers – NIKE
Sweater – CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM EXCLUSIVE
Tie and shirt – URBAN OUTFITTERS
Hat and necklaces – OFY
Hoodie and overall – CONFESSIONAL SHOWROOM
Necklace and matching shirt with trousers set – OFY
Corset – ISABELLE LARUE BY AMANDA
Sneakers – NIKE
Necklace – ALLSAINTS

Photographer: Leonardo Holanda @holandaleonardo
Stylist: Christopher Fair @chrisfairstyle
Model: Nils @nilsbre01
Agency: The Source Models @thesourcemodels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dior Icons Capsule Unveiled with Robert Pattinson at the Forefront

TROYE SIVAN Takes HERO Magazine Cover Story