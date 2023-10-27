MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Restless Mind by Leonardo Holanda
Photographer Leonardo Holanda and stylist Christopher Fair team up for our latest exclusive story
Photographer Leonardo Holanda captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Restless Mind starring the handsome Nils. The gritty streets serve as the backdrop for this high-energy narrative, featuring the enigmatic Nils as our fearless protagonist. With a rock and punk-inspired aesthetic, the editorial takes us on a journey through urban rebellion and individuality.
Stylist Christopher Fair curates a wardrobe using pieces from Allsaints, COMME des GARÇONS, Hardcore Fashion, Le Catou, OFY, Nike, and Urban Outfitters, among others. ‘Restless Mind’ is a powerful fusion of street style and fashion, offering a glimpse into the raw, unapologetic spirit of youth culture.