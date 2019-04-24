in Covers, Exclusive, Katarina Djoric, MMSCENE Magazine, NEXT Models

RAFAEL MILLER FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 030

Model and social media star poses for MMSCENE Summer 2019 Issue

Model and social media star RAFAEL MILLER takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 030 with cover story captured in Paris by fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic, with styling from MMSCENE Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric.

For the cover Rafa is wearing a total look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Spring Summer 2019 collection.

Don’t miss the new issue out next week featuring an exclusive interview with Rafael.

Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic
Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Model Rafael Miler at Next Paris – @rafaelmiller

PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY HERE.

exclusivemmscene

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

LOOKBOOK: Artem Shumov Fall Winter 2019/20 Collection

Ty Ogunkoya & Jordy Baan for Abercrombie & Fitch