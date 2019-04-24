RAFAEL MILLER FOR MMSCENE ISSUE 030

Model and social media star RAFAEL MILLER takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 030 with cover story captured in Paris by fashion photographer Danilo Pavlovic, with styling from MMSCENE Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric.
For the cover Rafa is wearing a total look from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Spring Summer 2019 collection.
Don’t miss the new issue out next week featuring an exclusive interview with Rafael.
Photographer Danilo Pavlovic – @danilo.pavlovic
Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric – @katarina.djoric
Model Rafael Miler at Next Paris – @rafaelmiller
