LOOKBOOK: Artem Shumov Fall Winter 2019/20 Collection


Russian fashion designer Artem Shumov presented his Fall Winter 2019.20 collection lookbook, captured by photographer Zhenya Ardonsky

Last season I worked a lot with paint, so I let myself to play with it a little. Specifically for the  lookbook my friend Tamara Key created a series of canvases, which reflect the mood of this collection and the model had his hands, shirt and socks stained with paint. – said Artem Shumov

Created around classical men’s silhouette, the collection features suites and coats, combined with youthful details such as pants with knee patches and white shirts with hand-colored collars. 

Created in collaboration with artist Tamara Key, the space exposes the outside and inside world of Artem Shumov brand.

As always, Artem Shumov uses natural fabrics: thick wool, cotton and patches of exclusive hand-made fabrics from Chinese province Yunnan and Chinese city Suzhou. Color scheme consists of dark tones of black, khaki and red. 

Photographer Zhenya Ardonsky
Model Miroslav at Nik Models
Artist Tamara Key
Producer Gaia Khachikian
Stylist Yung Ning Kang (Talkless)

