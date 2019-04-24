LOOKBOOK: Artem Shumov Fall Winter 2019/20 Collection



Russian fashion designer Artem Shumov presented his Fall Winter 2019.20 collection lookbook, captured by photographer Zhenya Ardonsky.

Last season I worked a lot with paint, so I let myself to play with it a little. Specifically for the lookbook my friend Tamara Key created a series of canvases, which reflect the mood of this collection and the model had his hands, shirt and socks stained with paint. – said Artem Shumov

Created around classical men’s silhouette, the collection features suites and coats, combined with youthful details such as pants with knee patches and white shirts with hand-colored collars.

Created in collaboration with artist Tamara Key, the space exposes the outside and inside world of Artem Shumov brand.

As always, Artem Shumov uses natural fabrics: thick wool, cotton and patches of exclusive hand-made fabrics from Chinese province Yunnan and Chinese city Suzhou. Color scheme consists of dark tones of black, khaki and red.

Discover more after the jump:

Photographer Zhenya Ardonsky

Model Miroslav at Nik Models

Artist Tamara Key

Producer Gaia Khachikian

Stylist Yung Ning Kang (Talkless)