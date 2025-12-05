Ruien Bai and Mohamed Isse Lead Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2026

Louis Vuitton’s Men’s PreFall 2026 Collection, under Pharrell Williams, not only sets the tone for the season’s commercial direction but also spotlights two of the most compelling faces in men’s modeling today: Ruien Bai and Mohamed Isse. Captured by Louise & Maria Thornfeldt, the campaign is a celebration of emerging and established talent, with both models bringing global perspective and agency power to the story.

Ruien Bai, currently ranked among the MODELS.com Top 50, is a true international force. His career has been shaped by a network of leading agencies, from DNA Models in New York to Metropolitan, M Management, and Makers in Paris. In Milan, Bai’s representation by Fashion Model Management has opened doors to Italy’s most prestigious runways, while his London chapter is guided by Supa Model Management. With Elite Models Spain in Barcelona and Kult Model Agency Stockholm in Sweden, Bai’s agency support is as global as his appeal. This foundation has propelled him to the forefront of fashion weeks across continents, where his versatility and striking presence have made him a fixture on the most influential catwalks. For PreFall 2026, Bai’s experience and adaptability perfectly embody the collection’s blend of classic tailoring and urban edge.

Mohamed Isse, meanwhile, is a name quickly rising on the international stage. Represented by Editorial Model Management in Rotterdam, Isse has made a remarkable debut season, walking for Dior, Ami, and now Louis Vuitton. His agency’s keen eye for new talent and strategic placements has positioned Isse among a new wave of models breaking through in luxury fashion. His journey from Rotterdam to Paris runways demonstrates the power of strong agency backing in launching a model’s career. Isse’s youthful energy and fresh perspective resonate with the collection’s Central Park narrative, bringing a sense of authenticity and newness that aligns with Pharrell Williams’ vision for Louis Vuitton.

The synergy between model and agency is central to both Bai and Isse’s success. Bai’s multi-city representation ensures he is seen by casting directors and designers in every major market, allowing him to build a portfolio that spans editorial, runway, and campaign work. His ability to move seamlessly between New York, Paris, Milan, London, Barcelona, and Stockholm reflects the new reality for top models: global reach is essential for longevity and relevance. For Isse, Editorial Model Management’s focus on nurturing emerging talent has given him the platform to make an immediate impact, with his Louis Vuitton appearance marking a significant milestone so early in his career.

Source: DSCENE Magazine