Samuel Watson Fronts Calvin Klein Underwear Fall 2025 Campaign

Calvin Klein Underwear unveils its Fall 2025 campaign, introducing rising star Samuel Watson as the new face of the season. Captured through the lens of acclaimed photographer Misha Taylor, the campaign presents a bold, contemporary vision for the iconic brand, marking a significant milestone for the young model as he lands his first major campaign.

Samuel Watson’s breakout with Calvin Klein Underwear is the culmination of a global journey across the top modeling agencies. Represented in New York by Next Models New York, Samuel’s presence is already making waves stateside. His Paris representation with Bananas Models has positioned him among the city’s most promising talents, while his Milan agency, Wonderwall Management, is recognized for launching the careers of next-generation stars.

In London, Samuel is signed with Next London, continuing the model’s strong partnership with the agency’s international network. Brussels sees him represented by Run Model Management, and in Hamburg, he is part of the Kult Hamburg roster, a key player in the German market. Madrid adds another major capital to his portfolio, with Next Madrid guiding his career in Spain. At the foundation of Samuel’s journey is his mother agency, Kult Model Agency Australia in Sydney, which discovered and developed his early potential.

The Calvin Klein Underwear Fall 2025 campaign is a pivotal moment for Samuel Watson. As the model steps in front of Misha Taylor’s camera, he brings together the support of his agencies: Next New York, Bananas Models in Paris, Wonderwall Management in Milan, Next London, Run Model Management in Brussels, Kult Hamburg, Next Madrid, and Kult Australia in Sydney. This international representation underscores Samuel’s appeal and the global reach of his career.

The campaign’s imagery highlights Calvin Klein’s signature minimalism, with Samuel embodying the brand’s confident, youthful energy. The collaboration with Misha Taylor captures the new era of Calvin Klein Underwear, with Samuel Watson at the center of its vision for Fall 2025.

RELATED: Discover CK Essence Fragrance Campaign on DSCENE Beauty