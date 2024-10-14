Supreme and The North Face Unveil Fall 2024 Collection

Supreme and The North Face have joined forces once again for Fall 2024, delivering a striking collection that fuses cutting-edge outdoor gear with artistic flair. The collection includes the Nuptse Jacket, Mountain Jacket, Down Filled Hooded Sweatshirt, S/S Top, and Beanie—pieces that combine functionality and bold design.

The Nuptse Jacket is designed with water-resistant, breathable nylon and insulated with 700-Fill down, ensuring warmth in cold conditions. The Mountain Jacket, made from waterproof Dryvent nylon, is fully seam-sealed for extra protection against wet weather. For added versatility, the Down Filled Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt features water-resistant poly jersey, with down and Heatseeker™ Eco insulation, offering warmth and comfort.

The collection’s casual options include a cotton jersey S/S Top and a wool blend Beanie, perfect for layering in cooler weather. Each of these pieces—aside from the Down Filled Hooded Sweatshirt—features original artwork by Raymond Pettibon, adding a bold, creative edge to the designs.

This highly anticipated Supreme x The North Face collection will launch on October 17th, with a release date of October 19th in Asia.