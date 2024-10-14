in Fall Winter 2024, Menswear, Supreme

Supreme and The North Face Unveil Fall 2024 Collection

From insulated outerwear to casual staples, this collection showcases the best of both brands.

Supreme and The North Face have joined forces once again for Fall 2024, delivering a striking collection that fuses cutting-edge outdoor gear with artistic flair. The collection includes the Nuptse Jacket, Mountain Jacket, Down Filled Hooded Sweatshirt, S/S Top, and Beanie—pieces that combine functionality and bold design.

The Nuptse Jacket is designed with water-resistant, breathable nylon and insulated with 700-Fill down, ensuring warmth in cold conditions. The Mountain Jacket, made from waterproof Dryvent nylon, is fully seam-sealed for extra protection against wet weather. For added versatility, the Down Filled Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt features water-resistant poly jersey, with down and Heatseeker™ Eco insulation, offering warmth and comfort.

The collection’s casual options include a cotton jersey S/S Top and a wool blend Beanie, perfect for layering in cooler weather. Each of these pieces—aside from the Down Filled Hooded Sweatshirt—features original artwork by Raymond Pettibon, adding a bold, creative edge to the designs.

This highly anticipated Supreme x The North Face collection will launch on October 17th, with a release date of October 19th in Asia.

