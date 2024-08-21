Troye Sivan Dances for Gap Campaign

Gap has launched its Fall 2024 campaign, “Get Loose,” with a fresh focus on creativity and self-expression. Featuring GRAMMY-nominated pop star Troye Sivan and the energetic dance group CDK Company, the campaign brings together fashion, music, and movement in a celebration of individuality. Directed and choreographed by Sergio Reis, and set to the infectious beats of Thundercat’s hit “Funny Thing,” the campaign’s visuals were captured by photographer Dan Martensen. This dynamic collaboration highlights Gap’s fall denim collection, showcasing how fashion can serve as a tool for personal expression.

Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap, emphasized the significance of this campaign, stating, “This fall, we’re honoring Gap’s 55-year legacy in denim by introducing styles that promote self-expression. Troye Sivan’s involvement perfectly captures the energy and movement of our new collection, turning fashion into a form of entertainment.” The campaign is an example of Gap’s commitment to delivering clothing that not only looks good but also resonates on a deeper, more personal level with its wearers.

The Fall 2024 denim collection features a wide range of styles that cater to different tastes and preferences, making it easier than ever to express your individuality. Troye Sivan showcases standout pieces like the Men’s Baggy Jean in a dark wash, paired with a classic white Supima® Relaxed Tee, and the ’90s Loose Cargo Jean, complemented by a Heavyweight Zip Hoodie and Corduroy Jacket. The dancers in the campaign further highlight the collection’s diversity, sporting women’s Baggy, Extra Baggy, and Horseshoe Jeans, along with Men’s ’90s Loose Jean and Denim Cargos, all styled with a mix of tees, shirts, and utility wear.

For Troye Sivan, the campaign is a perfect match with his personal style and passion for dance. “Participating in the Gap campaign and embracing their denim feels incredibly natural to me. Dance has become a key part of my life, giving me confidence,” Sivan said. “It’s an honor to be part of something that represents effortless cool and true self-expression.” His involvement brings a fresh, authentic energy to the campaign, inviting fans to discover their own unique style through Gap’s latest offerings.