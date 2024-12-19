Drake’s OVO Drops Second NFL Collaboration

Drake’s OVO brand returns to the gridiron with the release of its second collaborative capsule collection with the NFL. This Winter 2024 drop offers a curated selection of co-branded sportswear essentials, blending varsity aesthetics with team pride, just in time for the holiday season.

The collection includes standout pieces like the Sideline Jacket, Trainer Pullover Jacket, Polartec Mock Neck Quarter-Zip Fleece, Heavyweight Turtleneck, Graphic Team Tee, Icon Team Tee, and the New Era 59FIFTY hat. The apparel highlights some of the NFL’s most iconic teams, including the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints.

Each piece is adorned with team-specific colors and logos, paired with OVO’s signature owl branding. For example, the Chicago Bears items feature black and orange, while the San Francisco 49ers pieces are presented in red and gold. The collaboration captures a bold yet nostalgic varsity-inspired style.

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who has played for teams like the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and New Orleans Saints, fronts the campaign, modeling key pieces from the collection, including hoodies, jackets, and caps.

The OVO x NFL Winter 2024 capsule collection is now available on the official OVO and NFL websites, offering fans a unique way to rep their favorite teams with a touch of Drake’s signature flair.