New Balance 1906R “Starry Nights” in Collaboration with DTLR

DTLR has once again teamed up with New Balance, unveiling an exclusive 1906R model in a vibrant “Starry Nights” colorway, available now for $165 USD. This special edition celebrates the spirit of space exploration, blending an eclectic mix of colors and textures to create a striking design.

The upper of the “Starry Nights” 1906R features a bold mesh construction in lime yellow, with subtle black accents peeking through from underneath. This bright foundation is complemented by synthetic overlays in an electric blue, accentuated by sharp black outlines and the iconic “N” logo, providing a visual contrast. Neon orange laces add an additional pop of color, injecting a playful edge into the futuristic design.

The sole unit extends the space-inspired aesthetic even further. While grounded in a black base, the outsole incorporates New Balance’s N-ergy rubber technology, rendered in metallic silver and regal purple with specks of silvery highlights, evoking images of the cosmos. A splash of bright orange at the heels ties the entire color scheme together, making the sneaker feel both bold and cohesive.

With its dynamic color palette and futuristic design, the DTLR x New Balance 1906R in “Starry Nights” pushes the boundaries of conventional sneaker aesthetics, standing out as a true homage to space exploration. Available now at DTLR, this is a must-have for fans of bold footwear.