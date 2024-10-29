Supreme Collaborates with Jane’s Addiction for Fall 2024 Collection

American rock legends Jane’s Addiction—a band credited with defining the alternative rock scene of the 1990s—have joined forces with Supreme for a Fall 2024 collection that pays homage to their enduring influence. Formed by Perry Farrell and Eric Avery in Los Angeles in 1985, the band became a pioneering force with their hybrid sound, blending elements of metal, goth, punk, funk, and folk. Now, their underground spirit finds a new expression in this collaboration.

The collection captures the raw energy and eclectic influences that Jane’s Addiction brought to the music world. It includes a Mechanics Jacket, Cardigan, S/S Shirt, Hooded Sweatshirt, Ringer Tee, and two T-Shirts. These pieces reflect the gritty, rebellious essence of the band, while Supreme’s signature streetwear aesthetic provides a modern twist.

Key to the collaboration is the way it bridges the past and present. Just as Jane’s Addiction shaped the alternative scene with albums like Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual, Supreme has crafted a collection that channels the band’s fearless creativity, complete with bold graphics and intricate details. Fans of both the brand and the band can expect a wearable tribute to Jane’s Addiction’s legacy.

The collection is set to drop on October 31st, with availability in Asia on November 2nd. For those who grew up with Jane’s Addiction’s music or discovered them later, this collaboration is a celebration of the underground energy that reshaped rock music—and now streetwear culture.