Aurélien Giraud is the New Face of Dior

French skateboarder Aurélien Giraud has been chosen as an ambassador for Dior, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Giraud, celebrated for his audacity, creativity, and spontaneity, now stands as a symbol of Dior’s distinctive style – an amalgamation of sportswear, heritage, and innovation. As a multi-award-winning world champion with his sights set on the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Giraud’s collaboration with Dior highlights the luxury brand’s commitment to embodying the spirit of reinvention while staying true to its roots.

Reflecting on his new role, Giraud expressed his admiration for Dior, highlighting the brand’s synonymous relationship with French elegance. He specifically praised Kim Jones, Dior’s menswear artistic director, for his groundbreaking contributions to the brand. “Kim Jones is doing an insane job. I’m a huge fan of everything he does and what it represents. It’s long been my favorite luxury brand,” Giraud remarked. His appreciation for Dior’s blend of luxury and innovation mirrors the evolving landscape of fashion, where the lines between sportswear and high fashion increasingly blur.

Giraud also shared insights into his fashion ethos, focusing on the critical balance between comfort and showcasing one’s individuality through clothing choices. He emphasized the importance of wearing outfits that not only provide physical ease but also allow for personal expression.

Joining Aurélien Giraud in Dior’s roster of athlete ambassadors are surfer Kauli Vaast, gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, and wheelchair tennis player Pauline Déroulède.