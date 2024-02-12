Edition Deconstruct: Race Imboden Models Zara’s Latest Collection

Fashion house Zara unveiled its latest story titled Edition Deconstruct that features collection that redefines the boundaries of traditional tailoring. This limited edition assortment, distinguished by its progressive design, is brought to life through the dynamic portrayal of two-time Olympic fencing medalist, Race Imboden, in a series of captivating images by renowned photographer Willy Vanderperre.

The collection itself is a sophisticated blend of tailored silhouettes, structured outerwear, lightweight shirting, knitwear, stretch jersey, and premium leather. It places a strong emphasis on texture, cut, and cohesion, merging a variety of materials into a cohesive whole. Finished in a muted color palette, the pieces exude a refined yet understated elegance, embodying Zara’s vision for contemporary menswear.

Race Imboden, an American left-handed foil fencer with an illustrious career in sports, serves as the perfect muse for the collection. Born in 1993 in Tampa, Florida, and later relocating to New York, Imboden’s journey in fencing began at an early age. By the age of 20, he had already clinched his first gold medal, marking the beginning of a remarkable career that would see him winning five world championships and an equal number of Pan-American championships. He is a three-time Olympian, he won bronze at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Beyond the piste, Imboden has made a significant impact in the fashion industry, seamlessly transitioning from the world of sports to the realm of international modeling. With appearances on the most prestigious catwalks around the globe, his foray into fashion has been nothing short of successful. His collaboration with Zara for the Edition Deconstruct collection symbolizes the fusion of athleticism and fashion, showcasing his versatility as both an elite athlete and a fashion icon.

Through the lens of Willy Vanderperre, the Zara Edition Deconstruct collection captures the essence of motion and elegance, mirroring Imboden’s dual career as a fencer and model. The campaign not only highlights the collection’s innovative approach to menswear but also celebrates Imboden’s unique journey from Olympic fencing to the fashion runway, making it a compelling narrative of talent, style, and versatility.