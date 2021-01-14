LOOKBOOK: 2 MONCLER 1952 Spring Summer 2021 Men’s Collection

Designer Sergio Zambon presented 2 Moncler 1952 Spring Summer 2021 Men’s Collection, that takes an enlightened approach on Moncler classics. The collection explores many references from the heights of the French alps to the shores of Cape Cod. It also infuses brand’s classic sense of humor in a series of comic wildlife sweatshirts with rhyming adages like ‘As You Wish, Jellyfish’ and ‘What’s Cooking, Good Looking?’ illustrated with bold cartoon critters, as well as optimistic messages such as ‘Maintain Serenity With Strength And Purpose’ and ‘Promoting Access’. Fashion photographer Mark Kean captured the lookbook, with styling from Jodie Barnes.

“Musing on outdoor pursuits near and far, this springtime uniform is personified by hybrid archetypes from the neo-hippie to the weekend hiker, or even the casual gardener. Grounded by a refined cargo silhouette – from drawstring Bermuda shorts to flared ‘palazzo chinos’ – outerwear pieces are punctuated with block print mountain florals, realist alpine photo prints, and the geographic and altitude coordinates of Moncler’s birthplace: Monestier-de-Clermont. Sheer ripstop fabrics create a tonal interplay of protective transparency, as hooded windcheaters and patch pocket cargos create X-ray effects against the flat, opaque textures of ‘chambray’ cotton nylon, matte bonded cotton and the unmistakable lustre of nylon laqué.

In vertical quilting, a sleeveless gilet and mandarin collar jacket feature concealed zips to create minimalist, ultra-lightweight down options for spring. Others close with a double snap stud placket to accommodate layering. Such pragmatic design solutions mingle with fluid fashion expressions, from apron shorts and gardening dungarees to square retro eyewear, leafy muslin bandanas, and ‘lei’ necklaces festooned with nylon rosettes.” – From Moncler