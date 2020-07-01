MMSCENE GUIDE: How to Pick up Jeans for your Body Type

A pair of well-fitting jeans can completely change the looks of a man. But most guys don’t know how to pick up the best-fitting pair. The jeans looking good on your friend does not mean that you can get the same swag by wearing the same pair. The trick lies in buying jeans compatible with your body shape.

Don’t just walk into a shop and choose jeans that have a delicate color or fit your waist size. Instead, learn about your body type and choose accordingly.

How to Pick up Jeans for Body Types

No matter what type of figure you have, there will always be jeans to fit your body and make you look stylish. You just need to figure out your body type and pick up the jeans style suggested below:

Athletic or Triangle Body Type

Guys having a narrow waist, broad shoulders, and strong arms and legs have this body shape. The trick, in this case, is to create breathing room for your bulging muscles instead of squeezing them with tight-fit jeans or hiding them inside sagging oversized jeans.

Choose a pair of denim that stretches to wrap up around your athletic build. Slim-straight or relaxed straight-leg jeans will complement your frame without highlighting your muscles too much. These types of denim have a slim fit around the hips and thighs and the rest goes in a straight line.

This style will look good with sneakers and boots. Wear a shirt that also has a bit of a wiggle room instead of tightening around the shoulder area.

Slim or Rectangle Body Type

With equally wide shoulders and waist, these guys have a leaner build. Due to this somewhat curve-free shape and proportionate arms and legs, you should never go for relaxed-fit denim. Mens skinny jeans are the best choice for this body shape.

The trick here is to keep everything simple and not wearing anything that will throw this otherwise proportionate figure into a disproportionate shape. So, avoid clothes that add too much volume.

The streamlined profile of skinny jeans with a close-fitting design across the leg will complement your slender frame. Slim and straight-fit jeans will also work well, but anything with a narrow leg opening as this will make your legs look slimmer than they are.

The Bulky or Oval Body Type

We all are familiar with this adorable dad body type — a wider midsection and waist with narrow shoulders. Evening out the disproportions and taking the attention away from the bulky midsection should be the key here.

Many men think of wearing baggy jeans when they have this build, but this will only make you look bigger than you really are. Instead, wear classic-fit jeans that have a streamlined silhouette and stretch out.

The jeans should have nothing like decorative buttons or fastenings that draws attention to the midsection and makes your waist look prominent. For the upper body, choose a V-neck shirt to make your shoulders look wider. If you wear a jacket, go with a style that looks somewhat boxy to define your upper body.

The Average Body Type

Men with this figure have slightly wide shoulders compared to the waist and legs. This shape means you have well-defined legs, so there is no need to hide them under the extra fabric. Guys with this build often go for relaxed-fit jeans, but you can easily pull off something slimmer.

Think of wearing a pair of low-cut or tapered jeans and complement the look with sweaters or blazers. Tapered jeans are form-fitting and become narrower around the ankle, so the design won’t overwhelm the lower part of your body.