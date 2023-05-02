Lenny Kravitz is the New Brand Ambassador of Jaeger-Lecoultre

Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer JAEGER-LECOULTRE enlists singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and actor LENNY KRAVITZ as the brand’s newest global ambassador. The Maison and the rock star share same style and values such as originality, creativity, and innovation. One of Lenny’s favorite watches is the Reverso – the watch fuses 1970s bohemian influences with rockstar classics and fashion-forward statements. Lenny Kravitz will star in Jaeger-Lecoultre‘s new campaign, alongside actress and the brand’s ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy. The campaign is set to be released in May.

For creators, the most important thing is finding their voice, knowing what they represent and being true to their vision – while always staying open to new ways of thinking. I feel very drawn to Jaeger-LeCoultre. The way they combine such a high level of craftsmanship, design and function in their watches – that really resonates with me. Beyond the function of a watch, style is very important – how it looks and the way it fits on your wrist. You have to really connect with it. My Jaeger-LeCoultre pieces feel like they have always been there – they blend with me and their style is absolutely timeless. You can really make these watches your own and when you want to change the mood, change the vibe, they always fit. It’s as if they become one with you. – Lenny Kravitz