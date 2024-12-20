Men’s Shoes: What They Say About Your Love Language

There is an old saying that the shoes a man or indeed a woman wears can tell you a lot about them. In recent times, this statement has extended to understanding a person’s love language based on their choice of footwear. It’s true, and there is quite a bit of research to back it up!

Love language refers to the ways that an individual expresses or receives love in their relationships. There are 5 main types to consider, which include Words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch.

So, based on the type of shoes that a man wears, a woman can determine what kind of love language he has and if it will line up well with hers. In this article, you will be guided through 5 very different types of men’s shoes and what they will say about your language of love if you wear them, chaps Enjoy!

Cowboy Boots – Love Language = Acts of Service

Cowboy boots for men are sturdy, reliable, and are designed for hard work. All of these traits will appeal to a man who expresses his love by engaging in acts of service or doing things for others. A man who wears cowboy boots will likely value showing up and taking action to support his loved ones or partner. This can look like fixing something around the home, assisting with chores, or being there to hold their partner during very tough times. In short, a guy who wears these boots is a guy who proves his love through effort and reliability, and he’s built to go the distance with his partner. So, he’s a keeper!

Classic Sneakers – Love Language = Quality Time

When you think of classic sneakers, you think of shoes that are casual, always in style, and comfortable. As such, these shoes reflect an easygoing and approachable personality. A guy who wears them will value connection and comfort, often prioritizing quality time in his relationships rather than gifts. This is the kind of guy who will take you on a spontaneous road trip or will take you on a day trip to an amusement park. He also likes Netflix marathons or even long walks with his partner just to talk. Sneakers are designed for movement and for rough terrain, reflecting this guy’s preference for bonding over activities.

Brogues or Oxfords – Love Language = Words of Affirmation

Both Brogues and Oxford shoes are design-oriented and elegant. Ultimately, they are the classic dress shoe. Therefore, they are often reserved for men who have a bit of refined style. A man who wears these in his daily life will likely be articulate, and thoughtful and will place his love language around words of affirmation. He believes in expressing his love for his partner through well-chosen words and is the type who will send heartfelt texts as well as give genuine compliments. He’ll also be on hand to remind you why you mean so much to him.

Loafers – Love Language = Receiving Gifts

Loafers are sophisticated but relaxed and often exude an effortless luxury and confidence. Therefore, a man who wears them often will value the art of giving and receiving gifts to his partner. Even though his love language is receiving gifts, this doesn’t mean he is materialistic. It’s just that he treasures meaningful tokens of love irrespective of what it is. It could be a book, a snack, or even a personal keepsake. Loafers are often associated with being indulgent and elegant, but they do reflect the appreciation for thoughtful gestures and finer details in long-term relationships.

Work Boots – Love Language = Physical Touch

Last but not least, the rugged, durable, and practical work boot, such as a Dr Martin, signals strength and reliability in a male partner. Men who wear work boots often gravitate towards physical touch in a relationship as the primary mode of showing their love. The shoes will provide sturdy support, and just like them, these guys like to show affection through hugs, holding hands, and reassuring arms around their partner’s shoulder.

Images from Daydream by Bruna Castanheira – see full article here.