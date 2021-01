Italian luxury house Emporio Armani and fashion, art and cultural vanguard V Magazine collaborate on 2021 Calendar that celebrates brand’s 40th anniversary. Among the stars of calendar are Taras Romanov, Kailand Morris, Pietro Boselli, Sean O’Pry, Nyle DiMarco, and DeAndre Hopkins, photographed respectively by Steven Klein, Damon Baker, Solve Sundsbo, Chris Colls, Doug Inglish, and Jessie Rieser.

