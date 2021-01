Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana unveiled Dolce & Gabbana Spring Summer 2021 men’s campaign captured by fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik. Models Alessio Petrazzuoli, Amerigo Valenti, Aziz Maal, Davide Lenoci, and Jean Chang are among the stars of the campaign. The collection was inspired by Italian design and creativity, and it features looks that explore the sea colors and 60’s architecture.