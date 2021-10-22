XIAO ZHAN is the New Brand Ambassador of GUCCI

Italian luxury house GUCCI announced Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan, also known as Sean Xiao, as the brand’s newest ambassador, with a playful video captured by film director Song Huang. For the video Xiao Zhan is wearing selected pieces from Alessandro Michele‘s latest Gucci collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)

Xiao Zhan started his career when he joined music competition X-FIRE in 2015, and become a member of the boy group X-NINE. His successful acting career began back in 2016 with television series Super Star Academy, since then he also starred in series such as Douluo Continent, The Untamed, The Wolf, and Joy of Life.