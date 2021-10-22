Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN teams up with designer Heron Preston for the second capsule collection, that reimagines Calvin Klein’s essentials and brings modern and versatile streetwear pieces. The Heron Preston for Calvin Klein Season 2 Collection adds depth to the classic styles with texture and color. It also introduces sustainably sourced materials. The video campaign was directed by filmmaker Ricky Saiz, and it stars rapper Nas, skater Akobi, drummer Austin, model Devyn, Koa and Ty, musician Raph, and dancer Savion. In charge of styling was Heidi Bivens.

“Shot by award-winning director and filmmaker Ricky Saiz, the campaign captures a new perspective and celebrates youth culture. The films feature a cast of newcomers, people on the forefront of culture that evoke a renewed sense of optimism and courage as they redefine success for the next generation. Nas, who is only heard in the films, fronts the still imagery which is reminiscent of the 90s, and a symbol of his youth. Each outtake from the campaign showcases the lived in experience of the clothing.” – from Calvin Klein