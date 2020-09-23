BEST OF SUMMER 2020 IGs: ALTON MASON, MANU RIOS, TOBIAS SORENSEN….

It was an odd summer to say the least. But all of us found beautiful moments of connection however we could. Instagram as well was a reflection of this at best odd year, nevertheless some of our favourite male models have made the instagram look as summer taken as ever.

Don’t miss the must see Summer 2020 IG moments from models such as Alton Mason, Derek Chadwick, Edison Fan, Manu Rios, Sergio Carvajal and Tobias sorensen to name a few:

“nap time” @manurios

“Mood” @thesorensen

“if i was an element; i’d be water my superpower would be teleportation; and the first place i’d teleport to is Namibia where the sand dunes meet the sea 🌊” @altonmason

“All the love for Mr. Smith 🐶💙…” @stefan_pollmann

“When I met you in the Summer…☀️ Are you Guys single or in a relationship right now?💘 Life is Strange. Sometimes you experience the craziest adventures and seemingly have the best time of your life, yet you never deeply feel fulfilled. Other periods appear much simpler on their surface but are much more formative and impactful to your personality and well-being. What is Happiness? Well, I guess that’s something everyone has to find out for oneself. But make sure not to be blinded and misguided by false hopes and desires, sometimes deviating from your initial route will lead you to true and profound satisfaction✨” @moritz_hau

“my caption is on the back of this shirt…” @juanmarcelrivera

“Who is the fairest of them all?” @edisonfanye

“It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward ✨” @sergiocarvajal7

@jayalvarrez

“One day on tour somewhere” @shawnmendes

“Gemini season 🍹🍓 what’s your star sign? 💫” @zsombor_hajdu

“A smile a day keeps the doctors away 😁💙” @addismiller

“Cheat day at the Louvre with the bro @corentinhuard 🍔 Waited an hour for those burgers 😂 they were not even good !” @rafaelmiller

“no lie i was thinking about cinnabons” @derekchadwick