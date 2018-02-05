WEEKEND IGs: Cameron Dallas, Ton Heukels, Mario Adrion …

In the Superbowl weekend behind us we keep up with the IGs of models Stefan Pollmann, Eyal Booker at Nevs Models, Cameron Dallas, Manu Rios, Mario Adrion, Garrett Neff and Augusta Alexander.

Scroll down for more of everybody’s favourite male models on IG on their off-duty weekends:



“Pre #workout and off to the gym ☄️🤙🏼 🏋️‍♀️” @stefan_pollmann



“Much needed gym session // Finding balance is key. I’m still working on it 😬☠️” @eyalbooker



“èspinosa” @camerondallas



“The only reason i ever take baths is so i can play with the foam #showersoverbaths” @therealtonheukels



“Why conform?!

🤔

Be a good boy, fit in, do what you’re expected to do!

➖

If we all do that – life is gonna be a lot more boring!

😉

Stand out and DO YOU first- people care less than you think!

😜

Like if you agree!

👍🏻

#itsamee shot by @iamjonwong” @marioadrion



“Waiting to put my Eagles jersey on this Sunday like … until then I’ll be right here. 🦅🏫#suberbowl #Eagles #Patriots #football” @gwneff

“I’m ready for some football 🏈 Happy Super Bowl Sunday💥🏅” @augusta_alexander

“el día 8 de este mes estaré en la inauguración de la nueva tienda de #leftiesbarcelona . entrad en su perfil para saber cómo ganar entradas m&g! nos vemos allí 💙” @manurios