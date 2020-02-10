in Edison Fan, Fresh Faces, Garrett Neff, Sergio Carvajal

WEEK ON IG: TROYE SIVAN, GARRETT NEFF, SERGIO CARVAJAL…

Troye Sivan, Garrett Neff, Sergio Carvajal are only of the few guys you should already be following on IG. See more of last week’s gram action:

Zsombor Hajdu

Best of last week’s Instagram moments with singer Troye Sivan as well as models Edison Fan, Zsombor Hajdu, Sergio Carvajal, Dafa George, and Azim Osmani to name a few. 

Joining them is also MMSCENE cover star and supermodel Garrett Neff. Scroll down for more of the must-see IG action from the past week. 

 

 

Austin

There’s not very many people in this world who will put in the work for you. In fact the only person who can change the state you are in now, is you! Before you do anything, learn to be content… So content that if you were to put in the work and nothing changed, you would be okay. Then work your butt off to achieve whatever goal you want to prosper. Put in that extra hour, mile, or set. Just never stop putting in the work to reach your next goal.” @sweetlifeofaustin

Zsombor Hajdu

2 Zsombies ?! Nahh 1 is enough😝🌴 Ps how is your weekend?🤓@zsombor_hajdu

Khaled Amri

Cream white” @khaledamri

Troye Sivan

“🤨” @troyesivan

dafa george

@dafa_george

garrett neff

In the @aarmy now!! The sweat and sweatshirt make it so. 😓💦🏃🏻 Thanks for a great start to the morning @akiniko and @trey.laird … see you tomorrow.” @gwneff

stefan petrov

“summer 2019 – Soon be carrying two cuties around 👶🏼🐶 #cantwait #dadtobe” @stefanpetrov

sergio carvajal

Nuevo vídeo de PREGUNTAS y RESPUESTAS en el canal, podéis ir desde el link de mi descripción. Queréis saber CUÁNTO GANO con #Youtube ? 🎥🔥” @sergiocarvajal7

king combs

Big brudda 🤴🏾 ! @princejdc” @kingcombs

azim osmani

Puff szn going strong 🛸” @azimosmani_

edison fan

Question: when you do yoga 🧘🏻‍♂️, what is actually going on in your mind? Often I find the instructor’s voice quite condescending 😒.” @edisonfanye

off duty

What do you think?

172 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jarrod Scott

Jarrod Scott Models Todd Snyder Spring 2020 Collection
Pablo Fernandez

Pablo Fernandez is the Face of Hermès Spring Summer 2020 Collection