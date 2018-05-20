Best of Spring time Instagram’s from male models always means Matthew Noszka, Cameron Dallas, Neels Visser, David Laid, Manu Rios, Parker Gregory, Matt Law, Alpha Dia, Kit Butler, Eryck Laframboise, Devin Truss, Ton Heukels, River Viiperi, Edison Fan, Jonathan Bellini and Jay Alvarez.

While this Spring sure looks already like Summer on Instagram, check out some of the best insta moments from the exiting season:



“🌅” @matthew_noszka

“🌱🖤🍒” @manurios



“I finally got some sun yesterday for the first time in forever 🙃” @neelsvisser

“It’s always good. “ @theparkergregory

“I’ve completely switched my entire diet around, I’ll explain why and how in my next vid. Traveling has taken a massive toll on me lately and I just recently have been able to start training consistently, feels really good to have structure again 🙏” @davidlaid

“Perfect day at the beach. In England. Yes, England. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿” @mattclaw

“Vegas bound” @camerondallas

“New work for @matches_manby @markrabadan styling @schilvers3 hun hun @tomalebus grooming @danawillcutyou huny hun @ajivanda@thesquadmanagement beautiful loc @casaxixim ” @alpha_dia_

“Almost summer ☀” @kitbutlerr

“Keep it Natural 💪🏾 “ @erycklaframboise

“This was me more than month ago at 163lbs with a bit of a quad pump. I’ve been in London the last 3 months for work and although it was worth it, I lost a good bit of size and weighed in at 157IBs last week. Bodybuilding is my passion and being drenched in sweat in the gym is what I look forward to every morning, but I’m also a model with 4 different agencies around the world. Making good money in modeling and being 190Ibs shredded don’t go together but sometimes you have to do things you don’t want to in order to do things you want to do. The heaviest I’ve been was 180Ibs and I’ll be taking it up to the 200Ib mark now that I’m back in LA. I’m currently 162IBs #Wendys, 6’2ft, 20 and too young to not be putting 100% into what I love and making excuses about why I haven’t started YouTube yet, why I haven’t been uploading daily vids and many more. I’m putting 100% into this industry and making my passion my career. To those hating, no offense but I cry of laughter at the 💩 you comment 😂 I’d say I’m fairly genetically blessed which I can’t be thankful enough for. I can model for various industries, bulk up and have the physique to dominate in Mens physique and if I wanted to hop on some juice and step in classic at 225 dry af then I could do that too life is goooooood.

⠀⠀You’re about to watch this light skinned 162IB sprinter calved, Oreo shoving, spicy chicken sandwich with no tomato, extra cheese sauce, lettuce and bacon swallowing Athlete progress into a giant. It’s my life and I have dreams to live, enjoy your day.” @devintruss

“I spent the last days on my couch doing nothing. I’m posting a picture on a hammock cause i think it looks cooler” @therealtonheukels

“I spent the last days on my couch doing nothing. I’m posting a picture on a hammock cause i think it looks cooler” @riverviiperi



“Who is sleeping on top? 🙊🙊🙊” @edisonfanye

“I’m always grateful for every work and everyone i’ve met along the way, one day i can show all of it to my kids and share all the experiences that modeling and traveling have brought to me ❤ #newyork” @jouubellini

“feeling all of the emotions lately 🌑” @leif.offerdahl



“Time now days moves in a way that I haven’t felt in a long time.. It Moves without a sub conscious fear or stress.. only a freedom & something I remember from being a young boy.. Realities change when you finally feel at home in your own skin. My confidence & surety it feels like the man who won the lottery; the luckiest man in the world. When really only It was as simple as opening up myself emotionally and understanding the man I see in my reflection.. Mum always said success is measured by how you feel in life.. Never just the thing$ you have or places you’ve gone. Only realized with age how right mum always was..♥🚀🧠” @jayalvarrez