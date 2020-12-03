in ELITE Models, Fall Winter 2020.21, Fashion Model Mgmt Milan, Lookbooks, Menswear, Oskar Cecere, Videos

LOOKBOOK: BIKKEMBERGS Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Photogrpaher Oskar Cecere captued Bikkembergs’ FW20 lookbook featuring Rejhan Bruti and Huib van Rooijen

BIKKEMBERGS
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere

Models Rejhan Bruti and Huib van Rooijen star in BIKKEMBERGS‘ Fall Winter 2020.21 lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Oskar Cecere. In charge of creative direction was Lee C. Wood.


BIKKEMBERGS
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere
Oskar Cecere
©BIKKEMBERGS, Photography by Oskar Cecere

FW20LookbooksMenswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

How To Keep Track Of Your Progress In The Gym

How To Keep Track Of Your Progress In The Gym
EMPORIO ARMANI

Discover EMPORIO ARMANI Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection