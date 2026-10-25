Valentin Humbroich Brings Banana Republic’s Fall Winter 2026 Tokyo Campaign to Life

Few models have had a season like Valentin Humbroich. Fall Winter 2026 has kept him in demand across the industry, and his latest campaign for Banana Republic may be the most striking of the season. Titled To Everywhere, the campaign was photographed in Tokyo, a city that suits a brand built on travel, utility and layered American workwear.

A Tokyo Setting for a Global Brand

Banana Republic chose Tokyo as the backdrop for its Fall Winter 2026 story, and the location does much of the work. Wooden beams, latticed windows and a narrow street lined with hand-painted signage give the images a clear sense of place without turning them into tourist postcards. The light is warm and low, falling across the frame in a way that makes the clothes feel lived in rather than staged.

Plaid, Patchwork and Denim

The campaign’s clothing story is built on pattern and texture. In the main hero image, Valentin Humbroich wears a navy and olive plaid overshirt with woven patchwork panels, layered over a soft grey shirt and paired with dark indigo jeans. The raised arms and direct gaze keep the look confident and relaxed at the same time. The overshirt works as both a statement piece and a practical layer, which is exactly the kind of dressing Banana Republic has built its reputation on.

In the street-set image, the same logic continues. A denim jacket with a subtle printed motif sits over a checked shirt, while a woman in a striped button-up and a dark corduroy skirt, finished with a brown leather belt and a silver buckle, stands beside him. The pairing shows how the collection moves between menswear and womenswear without losing its visual thread.

Two Looks, One Story

The campaign works because it refuses to treat its models as separate characters. Valentin Humbroich and Rebecca Leigh Longendyke share the frame in an easy, unposed exchange, both turned toward each other as if mid-conversation. Their outfits sit in the same colour family of navy, rust and brown, so the image reads as one considered wardrobe rather than two separate ads stitched together.

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That cohesion is the campaign’s strongest argument. Banana Republic is selling a way of getting dressed for movement, whether that means a train across town or a flight to another city. The Tokyo setting makes the point without spelling it out.

The Team Behind the Images

The campaign was photographed by Sonia Szóstak, whose eye for natural light gives the set its warmth. Creative direction came from Michael Scanlon and Ryan Spacey, with set design by Julia Wagner, production led by Roberto Sosa, and hair by Ryan Mitchell.

Where to Find Valentin

Valentin Humbroich is represented by agencies across four continents. In New York he is with Soul Artist Management, in Paris with Success Models, in Milan with Monster Management, in London with Chapter Management, and in Madrid with Monster Management Spain. He is also represented by Mother Agency.

For more from this season, explore the full collection of Fall Winter 2026 campaigns on MMSCENE.